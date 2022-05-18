Kangana Ranaut praises Delhi boys who 'would take us out, pay our bills', while Mumbai boys wanted to go 'Dutch’

Kangana Ranaut recently recalled her days of struggle before she became an actor, and revealed that she and the other girls who used to live with her managed a lot of expenses by depending on their male friends. Kangana had left her home in Himachal Pradesh at the age of 16 to follow her dreams and had to struggle with her finances until she made her debut with the 2006 film Gangster three years later. Also Read| Kangana Ranaut says no Bollywood star deserves to visit her home: 'Layak hi nahi hain'

Kangana recounted that she had first moved to Delhi with ₹10,000 and was staying at a PG with her friend before a modeling agency signed her and moved her to Mumbai. She complimented Delhi boys, noting that they would always pay the food bills.

She told YouTube Channel Curly Tales, "Delhi was a very different experience. I don't know how it is now, but back then we were 5-6 girls, and all of us had male friends. Unko hamne apna driver banaya hota tha (We had made them our drivers). They used to take us out, they used to pay bills for us. This is a compliment for you Delhi boys. They would completely pay your bills, anyway we ate very little. They used to take us to very fancy places. When I was making money, then I would also pay sometimes, so there was no stress about paying."

Kangana revealed that it was a bit of a culture shock for her when she moved from Delhi to Mumbai after this experience. She said, "But when I came to Mumbai, even if you go on a date, you have to Dutch. So this was very new to me, it was a bit of a culture shock. Even in Chandigarh I never paid on a date. But in Mumbai everybody is so practical that even if you are on a date you have to pay equal. If you had water then you pay for it. I think it's fine. I don't think it's not cool, it's cool."

Kangana will be next seen as a super-spy named Agent Agni in Dhaakad, a spy action-thriller that stars Arjun Rampal as antagonist Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years. The Razneesh Ghai directorial, which also stars Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi, and Saswata Chatterjee, is scheduled for a release on May 20.

