Kangana Ranaut praises 'genuine' couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for dating in secret

Actor Kangana Ranaut heaped praises on newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani once again. The two got married on Tuesday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Soon after the couple, who dated in secret for years, posted their wedding pictures, someone on Twitter wrote, “They were dating?” Also read: Amid wedding rumours, Kangana Ranaut praises Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Responding to it, Kangana from her team account tweeted, “Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attension seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight…so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple.” This isn't the first time that Kangana hailed the couple and called their love genuine.

Kangana Ranaut on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding.

Days before their wedding, Kangana posted a photo of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara. She captioned it, "How delightful is this couple…rarely we see genuine love in movie industry…they look divine together.”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was a private affair, attended by family members, close friends and celebrities from the industry. From Karan Johar to Manish Malhotra to Shahid Kapoor and Juhi Chawla among others were seen arriving at the wedding.

Sharing the first wedding photos after the rituals, Sidharth and Kiara announced it with happy photos. It featured Kiara in a pink lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra. Complementing her Sidharth opted for ivory sherwani. Sharing their first official wedding photos, they added a line from their film Shershaah: “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai." We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Soon after they posted the photos, many celebrities rushed to the comment section and congratulated them. Joining them, Kangana Ranaut commented on Sidharth's post, “Bahut bahut badhai (many many congratulations).” She also congratulated Kiara on her page. Besides her, others such as Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor among many more.

Kiara and Sidharth never publicly confirmed reports of their dating rumours. It's believed that they started seeing each other during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah. It was their first film together where Sidharth essayed the role of martyr Vikram Batra. Kiara, on the other hand, was his fiancee Dimple.

