Kangana Ranaut praises Javed Akhtar's remark on 26/11 Mumbai attacks during Pakistan event: 'Ghar mein ghus ke mara'

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to praise poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar as he made a remark at an event that recently took place in Pakistan. At the event, Javed made a statement about the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, and said that Indians must not forget that the perpetrators of the attacks were Pakistani. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares her own list of award winners before ‘nepo mafia snatches everyone ka haq')

In the clip that Kangana retweeted on Tuesday, Javed Akhtar is seen addressing a gathering, where he said that as someone, who has witnessed firsthand the horrors of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, it would be wrong to expect Indians to ignore that the perpetrators of those attacks are perhaps still living freely in Pakistan. Addressing the gathering in Urdu, he said, “The attackers weren’t from Norway, or from Egypt. They are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this.” He also said that while India has hosted several Pakistani artists in the past, Pakistan has never hosted singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Taking to the microblogging site, Kangana tweeted along with a clip of Javed making the statement, “Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Saraswati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein. Jai Hind. Ghar mein ghuss ke maara.. ha ha. (Whenever I listen to Javed Saab's poetry I feel like Goddess Saraswati has indeed blessed him, but see there must be some truth within a person that is why divinity resides within him. Jai Hind. He made them listen to the truth in their own land.”

This turn of events have taken fans by surprise, given the earlier feud between the two. Javed had earlier filed a defamation complaint against the actor in November 2020, where he claimed that Kangana Ranaut had hinted at him during an interview while referring to a ‘coterie’ existing in Bollywood, following the turn of events after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide in 2020. Kangana Ranaut had also issued counter complaint in the court against Javed for alleged ‘extortion and criminal intimidation'. As per her complaint, Javed Akhtar had forced her to tender a written apology to her co-star and alleged ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.

