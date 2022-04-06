Kangana Ranaut praises Kili Paul's video on her song from Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, calls it 'lovely'

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media on Wednesday to praise popular Instagram star Kili Paul, who is known for his Bollywood-themed videos on social media. Kili caught Kangana's eye after he posted a video lip-syncing to a song from Kangana's 2010 film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. The actor shared the video on Instagram Stories. Also read: EXCLUSIVE chat with Kili Paul and Neema, the viral duo from Tanzania: Be ready India, we are coming

Kangana Ranaut's post on Instagram Stories in praise of Kili Paul.

Tanzania's Kili Paul has become a popular name in India for making Instagram Reels in which he is seen lip-syncing to Bollywood songs or showcasing his dancing skills. On Monday, the influencer posted a video of himself lip-syncing to the song Tum Jo Aaye from the film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. "Feel the song," he captioned the video tagging the four actors on whom the song was picturised- Ajay Devgn, Kangana, Emraan Hashmi, and Prachi Desai. Kangana reacted to the video on Wednesday, sharing it on Instagram Stories, writing "so lovely (heart emoji)" alongside.

Kili and his sister Neema went viral in December after their lip-syncing video to Shershaah's Raatan Lambiyan was widely shared on Instagram. The song was reshared by the film's lead actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, as well as singer Jubin Nautiyal and composer Tanishk Bagchi. Since then, several of Kili's Instagram videos have been appreciated by Indian celebs.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times last year, the social media star had said, “Indians are amazing in how they’ve supported us. They don’t fake or pass any judgements or care where you are from; they just show love. Now that I’ve seen where my audience are, where real people and real love are, I’ll bring the best of myself for them. I’ll invest more in India. I’ll try to catch up dance trends, lip-sync songs, (do) comedy. Be ready India, we’re coming. Big things are on the way.”

Kili was even honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania in February. “Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania,” Binaya Pradhan, High Commissioner of India in Tanzania, tweeted on February 21. The artiste appeared in traditional Tanzanian attire to receive his honour.

