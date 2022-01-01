Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘mercy of beloved enemies’ at temple, wants less FIRs, more love letters in 2022

Kangana Ranaut visited Tirupati Balaji and another temple in its vicinity to seek blessings of the almighty on the New Year. The actor shared pictures of herself worshipping at the temples, along with a note about what she prayed for.

She shared a picture of herself in a red saree and heavy gold jewellery and wrote on Instagram, “Happy New year to everyone… Starting this year with blessings from Tirupati Balaji… Hope this one is a memorable one.”

She also shared a different set of pictures in a beige saree, as she worshipped at another temple and also fed a cow. She wrote along with it, “There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world…. It’s very close to Tirupati Balaji …. performed some rituals there …. Out of five elemental Lingas, Vayo ( air element) Linda is also situated here …. Quite a remarkable place …. I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, in this year I want less Police complains / FIR’s and more love letters…. Jai Rahu Ketu ji ki.”

Kangana is currently shooting for her next production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She often shares pictures from the sets on Instagram. She recently shared a picture of her sitting behind the camera, which she said was lent by noted filmmaker Bimal Roy's family for filming.

She wrote, “This is no ordinary day, today one the sets of Tiku weds Sheru I found a rare gem, Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950’s and this belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy ji … As I am all set to direct my second feature film Emergency this is nothing short of a blessing… What a lovely day …Thanks to the family of Bimal Roy ji to give us this precious gem for filming… thanks @donfernandodp for arranging this.”

The actor will then begin work on her next directorial, Emergency. She also has Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline.

