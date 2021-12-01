Kangana Ranaut crowns herself India’s ‘most powerful woman’ after plea filed in SC seeks censorship of her future posts

Kangana Ranaut declared herself the ‘most powerful woman’ in India after a plea was filed in the Supreme Court seeking to censor her future posts on social media. She is currently at the centre of a controversy for her recent comments on ‘Khalistani terrorists’, which the Sikh community has objected to.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a news report on a plea seeking censorship of her future social media posts to maintain law and order. “Ha ha ha most powerful woman in this country,” she wrote along with it. She added a crown emoji as well.

Kangana Ranaut on Instagram Stories.

Advocate Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal, in his plea, also sought the transfer of all FIRs filed against Kangana to the Khar police station in Mumbai. He said that the chargesheet should be filed within six months along with an expedited trial within two years.

“The remarks are not only outrageous and blasphemous but also intend to cause riots, hurt religious sentiments, they are defamatory as well as portray Sikhs in a totally anti-national manner. It also justifies the innocent killing of Sikhs. The remarks are totally against the unity of our country and the actress deserves a serious punishment in law. They cannot be brushed aside or excused,” the plea read.

Also see: Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi crushed ‘Khalistanis’ like ‘mosquitoes’, police complaint filed for ‘Jihadist’ comment

Kangana’s social media posts must be amended, deleted, modified or censored to maintain law and order, the plea said. It also mentioned her ‘irresponsible’ comments on the recent farmers’ protest and her alleged portrayal of Sikh farmers as separatist ‘Khalistanis’.

Last month, Kangana took to Instagram Stories to slam ‘Khalistani terrorists’ and said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ‘crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life’. She also promoted her upcoming film, Emergency, on the late political leader’s life and wrote, “With the rise of Khalistani movement her rise is more relevant than ever....very soon bringing to you #emergency.”

(With inputs from ANI)