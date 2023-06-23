Kangana Ranaut reacts to negative reviews for Tiku Weds Sheru: ‘Please don’t go by paid trends'

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that the negative reviews her maiden production, Tiku Weds Sheru, is getting are a part of the ‘smear campaign’ orchestrated by the ‘movie mafia.’ She's urged viewers to watch the film and not go by ‘fake trends’ and ‘paid reviews.’ (Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to criticism for kiss with Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru: ‘Shah Rukh continues to…’)

Kangana's allegations

Kangana Ranaut says negative reviews for Tiku Weds Shery are part of a 'smear campaign'

Kangana took to Instagram Stories to write, “…movie mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews and smear campaigns started even before its release. Anyway it's streaming now please watch it for yourself or only ask your friends or people you know about the reviews of the film if they saw it before you, don't go by paid fake trends or reviews.”

Kangana's defense of age difference between leads

“I was 16 when I started, it's better to start young if you are looking at a film career, problem is if you play a flower on the wall, exploited just for youth and has no lines or role or opportunity given… Whatever mafia PR is trying to do with age controversy, please understand it's not working… how about working on your own films and watching TWS again,” Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories.

In another Story, Kangana posted a picture of her and Irrfan Khan and wrote, “Fun facts… Earlier choice for TWS Irrfan Khan and Kangana Ranaut - Age gap more than 20 years. Finally, who did the film Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur - Age gap more than 20 years.”

Reactions to Nawazuddin-Avneet's kiss

Nawazuddin is 49, while Avneet is 21. Many on Reddit were ‘grossed-out' on seeing their kiss in the Tiku Weds Sheru trailer. A person said, "It's so disappointing to see Avneet Kaur, who is just 21, paired opposite someone (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who is 49." One wrote, "Shocking how it's coming from Kangana." Kangana Ranaut is the film's producer.

What Nawazuddin said

Speaking to India Today, Nawazuddin said, “Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in 'ishq' for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’ (useless). They don't know romance.”

