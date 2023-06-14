Tiku Weds Sheru trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet struggle for their Bollywood dreams in Kangana Ranaut’s production

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming romantic-comedy Tiku Weds Sheru also stars actor Avneet Kaur, who will be marking her Bollywood debut as the lead. On Wednesday, the makers dropped the trailer of the much-awaited film, backed by Kangana Ranaut. Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur's film Tiku Weds Sheru trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur are two opposites who end up marrying each other.

Tiku Weds Sheru trailer

The trailer features Tiku and Sheru, two opposites who end up getting married. Tiku sees her marriage as an opportunity to land in Mumbai and fulfil her big acting dream. Sheru, on the other hand, is struggling for years in the industry. Filled with humorous one-liners, the film also highlights people's struggles in life and promises to present a quirky love story.

A day before the trailer release, Kangana shared her excitement for the project on social media. She took to Instagram and dropped a bunch of photos of herself to announce the trailer release date. Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, “Very excited for the trailer launch tomorrow... Tiku weds Sheru on 23rd June. Only on @primevideoin.”

Tiku Weds Sheru is the first project produced by Kangana under her production house, Manikarnika Films. It is directed and written by Sai Kabir and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur together for the first time who share a 27-year age gap between them. The first posters of the film had previously introduced Nawazuddin as Shiraz Khan Afghani aka Sheru. Avneet, on the other hand, will be seen as Tasleem Khan, alias Tiku in the film.

The filming of Tiku Weds Sheru wrapped up last year in February. Nawazuddin had shared photos from their wrap up party and said, "The beautiful process of filming #TikuWedsSheru is completed today. Team Tiku Weds Sheru‘s energy & dedication was unmatchable in all the department. Kangana Ranaut has been a very supportive creative & endearing producer. @Avneet is a gifted actor and a stunning dancer. Director Sai Kabir your creativity is superlative & DOP #DonFernando, you are a magician behind lenses. All my Co-actors, you guys have inspired me & pushed me to give my best in this film. This joy ride comes to an end. It’s a WRAP.”

Nawazuddin on Kangana Ranaut

Talking about working with Kangana, Nawazuddin previously told Hindustan Times, “Kangana bohot hi kamal ki film producer (she is a fantastic film producer). She was very engaged. From actors to technicians, everyone was very happy with her production. If anyone had a problem she would solve it. She used to take care of everything.” Tiku Weds Sheru will premiere exclusively on Prime Video. The official release date from the makers is still awaited.

