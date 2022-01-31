Nawazzuddin Siddiqui turns into Hawa Hawai in a dress for Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana Ranaut calls him ‘so hot’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has sported many different looks over his career but his latest, from the sets of his upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, is perhaps the most unli. On Monday, Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of Nawazuddin on instagram Stories. In the picture, the actor can be seen dressed in a shimmery golden lehenga, complete with a wig and make-up.

The picture is from the sets of Nawazuddin's upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, which Kangana is producing. In the picture, Nawazuddin can be seen standing next to two back-up dancers, who are also dressed in drag. Kangana captioned the picture, "So hot!!", tagging Nawazuddin and the film's costume designer Sheetal Sharma, along with the hashtag #TikuWedsSheru.

The image shared by Kangana Ranaut on Instagram Stories.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Nawazuddin's look is an homage to Sridevi from the song Hawa Hawaii in Mr India. It has been created for a song in the Kangana Ranaut production. A source told the outlet that Bosco Martis is choreographing the number.

Tiku Weds Sheru is a romantic drama, which also stars Avneet Kaur and is being directed by Sai Kabir. In an interview with News 18, Nawazuddin had spoken about how excited he was to work in the movie. “It’s a passionate love story and it is a character that I haven’t attempted so far. So when I was approached for the role and when I heard the script, I was really intrigued," he said.

Kangana recently took to her social media to share a special gift she received on the sets of the film. The actor-turned producer shared pictures of herself with a camera used by the legendary director Bimal Roy from the film’s sets. The camera had been provided to her for shooting by the family of the late filmmaker.

