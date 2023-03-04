Kangana Ranaut on Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visiting Ujjain temple: 'Such a good example this power couple is setting'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma paid a visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, ahead of India's fourth Test match against Australia. Actor Kangana Ranaut shared their video from inside the temple on Saturday as she praised them for setting 'such a good example'. Kangana also addressed the actor and cricketer as 'power couple', and said their visit would help increase tourism in the temple and state, and thereby 'help the nation's economy'. Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offer prayers. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing their video on Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote about Anushka and Virat, "Such a good example this power couple is setting, not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal (Lord Shiva), but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana. Also on micro level this increases tourism in the temple/state and over all helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both." Kangana also added a clapping emoji to her Instagram Stories.

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video is being widely shared on social media that shows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sitting inside the temple along with other devotees. They visited the Ujjain temple on Saturday morning, a day after the third Test match between India and Australia in Indore. "We came here to offer prayers and had a good darshan at Mahakaleshwar Temple," Anushka Sharma said about their visit, as per news agency ANI.

Virat and Anushka often go on spiritual trips. Earlier this year, they had visited Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika Kohli. While in Vrindavan, the family paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli's ashram, and in Rishikesh, they visited Swami Dayanand Ashram. Anushka and Virat married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently featured in a cameo in the Netflix film Qala (2022), produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma. She was seen in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON