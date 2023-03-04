Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offer prayers. Watch

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor-wife Anushka Sharma visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain recently. In a video that has been widely shared online, the couple can be seen sitting inside the temple along with other devotees. Both Virat and Anushka sat together in a corner as Virat interacted with one of the priests. (Also read: Anushka Sharma has made massive sacrifices as a mother, says Virat Kohli: 'Whatever problems I had...')

Virat Kohli was in Indore to play the third Test match vs Australia that got over within the span of three days; Australia won the third Test by nine wickets. In a video that has been shared online, both Anushka and Virat can be seen sitting together inside Mahakaleshwar Temple. While Anushka wore a light pink saree, Virat wore white. He seemed to keep his head down as he prayed, with the priest seated beside him. At one point, the priest leans in and talks to him as well. Earlier, Anushka and Virat had paid visits to temples in Uttarakhand and Vrindavan together. They were also joined by daughter Vamika.

Earlier this year, Virat and Anushka had visited an ashram in Uttarakhand. It’s believed that the couple is an avid follower of Baba Neem Karoli. In a recent interview, Virat Kohli spoke about wife-actor Anushka Sharma, and said she has made 'massive sacrifices' as a mother in the last two years. "The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement," Virat said during his recent RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) podcast.

Anushka and Virat married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika Kohli in January 2021. Anushka Sharma’s last lead role was in the 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently had a cameo appearance in the Netflix’s Qala. Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is slated to be released this year on Netflix.

