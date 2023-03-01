Anushka Sharma has made massive sacrifices as a mother, says Virat Kohli: 'Whatever problems I had...'

In a recent interview, Virat Kohli spoke about wife-actor Anushka Sharma, and said she has made 'massive sacrifices' as a mother in the last two years. The cricketer said that looking at how Anushka led her life made him realise that 'whatever problems he had were nothing'. Also read: Virat Kohli opens up about not being fair to Anushka Sharma during bad spell

Anushka and Virat married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika Kohli in January 2021. Speaking about 'the past two years' with his wife and daughter, Virat said all that really mattered was that 'your family loves you for who you are'.

"The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement," Virat said during his recent RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) podcast.

Virat further spoke about how Anushka inspires him. He said, "When you look for inspiration, you start from home and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things."

Earlier this year in an interview, Virat had admitted that he was frustrated and ‘cranky’ during the lull in his career, which made him unfair towards his wife Anushka and loved ones. Virat had told Suryakumar Yadav in an interview for bcci.tv, “In my case, in denial, frustration was creeping in. I was very cranky, very snappy in my space. It was not fair on (wife) Anushka (Sharma), my closed ones, its not fair on the people who support you. So I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective.”

Anushka, who is known for films such as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, among others, was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala (2022), produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma. She was seen in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

