Kangana Ranaut recalls being humiliated for her height during modelling days: Tumhara kuch nahi hone wala

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently talked about not getting proper modelling assignments in Delhi due to her height. She said she was still in her teens when she started modelling and was told that she was good for nothing. She revealed she came to Mumbai for a saree catalogue shoot and refused to go back to her agency in Delhi. She even tore her return ticket to stay back. Also read: Kangana Ranaut doesn't want compensation for demolition of her Mumbai home

Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut with Gangster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana had left her home in Himachal Pradesh at a young age to follow her dreams. She struggled and picked up modelling to sustain herself in Delhi until she made her debut with the 2006 film Gangster, after three years.

During a recent interview, Kangana was asked if she’s ever been to Mumbai before landing in the city to become an actor. She denied it and said in Hindi, “When I left home in Himachal I was 12-13 years old. I was studying in a hostel in Chandigarh. Later I came to Delhi and stayed for one to two years. In 2004, I came to Mumbai for a modelling assignment and then I threw away the phone my agency gave me. When they called me back (to Delhi) I even tore my ticket. I told them that I don't want to go back. Mujhe woh kaam karna hi nahi hai kyunki mujhe woh humesha modelling me nicha dikhate rehte they (I didn't want to work there because I was constantly humiliated).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Kyuki unko lagta tha ki Delhi me ramp model zyada hote hai. Uske liye 5'11 to 6 ft ki height chhaiye hoti hai ladkiyo ko. Aur meri 5'7 ki height hai. Mai sara din baithi rehti thi. Mujhe kehte they aaj bhi kaam nhi mila tumhe, tumhara kuch nahi hone wala modelling me (To become a model in Delhi one needed to be 5'11-6 ft tall, but I was 5'7. I used to remain seated throughout the day and was told that I am good for nothing) Then, I started getting catalogue (shoots) and ads where I had to stand behind others. I came to Mumbai for a catalogue shoot of saree. But, it's okay, it used to help me with my expenses at that time,” Kangana added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor said she stayed back in Mumbai after the shoot and started auditioning for roles. Her first film was Anurag Basu's Gangstar, with Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. Currently, she is one of the most popular actors of the industry.

Kangana was last seen in Dhakaad. She has Emergency, Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita and in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.