Kangana Ranaut recalls getting 'thrashed’ as a kid by sister for spying on her; Shilpa Shetty shares Siblings Day video

Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty and Rhea Kapoor shared posts on Siblings Day. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana shared a throwback picture from her childhood. In the photo, a young Kangana stood in a garden next to her sister Rangoli Chandel and brother Akshit Ranaut. (Also Read | Step inside Shilpa Shetty's daughter's room with stairs leading to playing zone, animal murals, Peppa Pig toys)

Kangana wrote along with the photo, "As kids, sibling love was all about getting thrashed by older sister for spying on her and telling mumma everything and beating rolu polu younger brother for being grandma's favourite child... ha ha it's only when you grow up and grow apart you find each other again, you become friends first, then you discover how special it is to have siblings... Happy Siblings Day to all."

Shilpa Shetty shared a video in which her daughter Samisha applied ice on her brother Viaan's head, and hugged and kissed him. Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra, who recorded the video, asked Samisha why she was applying ice and the toddler replied, "My brother got hurt here (showing her forehead)." Raj said, "A ball hit his face? Make him better then."

Samisha said again that she was 'putting ice'. Raj responded, "Very nice of you. Such a good girl you are. Is he your little baby?" Samisha nodded, hugged Viaan, and called him 'my baby'. Shilpa captioned the post, "Siblings are the best… even if they punch you in the head, they still ice the bump. On Sibling’s Day (and every day), there’s nothing more motivating for me than seeing these two halves of my heart together."

"How are you spending the day with your arch nemesis-cum-partner in crime-cum-confidante-cum-advisor-cum-best friend-cum-cheerleader-cum-tattletale… (the list is really long)? Love you, my Tunki @ShamitaShetty, can’t live without you," Shilpa added. Actor Shamita Shetty is Shilpa's younger sister.

Producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor also shared throwback pictures with her siblings – actors Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. In the first monochrome photo, Sonam closed her eyes and rested her head on Rhea's shoulder, while Harsh Varrdhan leaned towards his sister.

The next black and white photo showed baby Harsh Varrdhan sitting on young Sonam's lap while Rhea sat next to them. Rhea captioned the post, "Now and Then. We may not always agree but we agree on forever." Reacting to the post, Sonam commented, "Love you all the most." Their mother Sunita Kapoor said, "Love you’ll forever."

Fans will see Sonam next in the upcoming film Blind, helmed by Shome Makhija. It stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. Kangana has several films in the pipeline including Chandramukhi 2, Emergency, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.

