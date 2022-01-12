Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kangana Ranaut remembers Swami Vivekananda on his birthday: ‘We accept all religions as true’

On Wednesday, actor Kangana Ranaut posted a picture of Swami Vivekananda along with a note, marking his birth anniversary
Kangana Ranaut remembers Swami Vivekanand.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:03 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Wednesday, actor Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Kangana also wrote a heartfelt note in his honour.

Sharing a picture of Vivekananda, Kangana wrote, “Warm Regards on Swami Vivekananda's birthday." She further added Vivekananda's quote that read, “I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true."

Kangana Ranaut shares post on Swami Vevekananda Jayanti. (Instagram)

Kangana had posted a tribute to him last year as well. Sharing a picture of Swami Vivekananda, she wrote on Twitter, "When I was lost you found me, when I had nowhere to go you held my hand when I was disillusioned by the world had no hope you gave me purpose. There is no being no God higher than you my Guru, you own every bit of my being.... #NationalYouthDay #SwamiVivekanandJayanti."

Kangana has received four National Film Awards in her career. One for the Best Supporting Actress for Fashion (2008) and three Best Actress awards, for Queen (2014), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) and the third one for her performances in Manikarnika, the Queen of Jhansi (2019) and Panga (2020). 

Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami. Now, she will be seen next in Dhaakad with actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. In the film, Kangana will be seen in the role of Agent Agni. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas in the pipeline. 

In Tejas, she will be seen as an Indian Air Force fighter pilot. The film is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and is backed by Ronni Screwvala. Apart from this, she is currently producing Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

