Kangana Ranaut's Indira Gandhi avatar in Emergency is ‘bloody brilliant’, says Tamannaah Bhatia

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia and several others have praised Kangana Ranaut's Indira Gandhi avatar from her upcoming film, Emergency. The actor portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film and bears a strong resemblance with her in her new look. Also read: Hansal Mehta says Kangana Ranaut didn't just edit Simran: ‘Takeover kia usne’

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Tamannaah shared a poster of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and wrote, “bloody brilliant," with several heart-eyes emojis. On Thursday, Arjun Rampal called the poster, “superb” in the comments section of Kangana's post. Reacting to the film teaser, Divya Dutta called it, ‘brilliant’, while Ekta Kapoor gushed, writing, “wow” in the comments section.

Tamannaah Bhatia is all praise for Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana unveiled her new look from Emergency on Thursday via an Instagram post with the caption, “Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook! Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world… #Emergency shoot begins.” She went on to share her first look teaser and wrote, “Presenting ‘Her’ who was called ‘Sir’.”

Kangana has written and is directing Emergency. Ritesh Shah of Pink fame has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film. The actor, who co-directed the 2019 movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, said she was fascinated by the power dynamics that came into play at the time. “Emergency reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that’s why I decided to tell this story,” the actor said in a statement. Emergency is reportedly based on the happenings in India from 1975 to 1977.

“Playing a public figure on screen is always a challenge because one has to get the look, the characteristics and the persona right. I spent a significant amount of time researching the subject and once I felt I had enough ammunition, I commenced on the film’s shoot,” she added.

