Kangana Ranaut says coronavirus is 'killing humans but healing all else', Twitter says she is 'romanticising pandemic'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared her thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic in her latest tweet. Calling it a 'self-made virus', Kangana appeared to be finding a silver lining to the situation.

"Today humans are traumatised by self made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, virus may be killing humans but healing every thing else," she wrote. Kangana also gave tips on how to better care for the planet. "Let’s be gentle to her 1) each one of us must plant 8 trees a year 2) stop breeding like rabbits 3) avoid single used plastic 4)Don’t waste food 5) be aware of idiots around you take responsibility cause you could be living wisely but if not handled they will destroy you," she added in another tweet.

While her tweets received many likes, some did not agree with her outlook. "Yes. Please casually say that the virus might be killing humans like it's nothing to people who lost their family members due to it. It's easy to preach about healing when you are not losing your livelihood due to it," wrote one Twitter user.

"Romanticizing the pandemic which has destroyed thousands of families in the country Where does kangana draw the line?," asked another. "Dear Kangana. Please wake up from slumber. It's April 2021 not 2020 where 'earth is healing' sounds good when people are struggling to live," read another tweet.

India set a record for it biggest spike in Covid-19 cases again on Sunday. A total of 275,482 new infections were lodged, taking the total number of confirmed cases past the 15 million mark, even as daily deaths touched a record 1622, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard.

The rising cases have also led to increased demand for beds, medical oxygen, and antiviral drugs.