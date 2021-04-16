Kangana Ranaut pays tribute on Charlie Chaplin's birth anniversary, man asks 'he is not as good as you are, right?'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of legendary artist Charlie Chaplin and also paid tribute to him on his 132nd birth anniversary on Friday.

Showering heaps of praises on him, Kangana wrote, "Today is the birth anniversary of the greatest most dynamic multifaceted artist,an actor/comedian, an extraordinary storyteller/director a super successful film producer,highly skilled editor and par excellence screen writer n composer,Happy birthday Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin."

Actor Ranvir Shorey responded to her tweet with his own tribute, calling Charlie Chaplin the "greatest". "The greatest. Happy Birthday!" he wrote.

Today is the birth anniversary of the greatest most dynamic multifaceted artist,an actor/comedian, an extraordinary storyteller/director a super successful film producer,highly skilled editor and par excellence screen writer n composer,Happy birthday Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tv9Do5aOdu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

Many fans replied to Kangana's tweet, rejoicing that they shared their birthdays with Charlie Chaplin. One Twitter user wrote, "He was an extraordinary storyteller, my favorite chaplin film is City Lights, it also has in my opinion, one of the greatest endings of a film ever." Another noted that Kangana makes it a point to appreciate yesteryear artists. "Just love the way you tweet about yesteryear superstars and veterans from whom we should take inspiration! Rather than making movie mafia our role model who even after being called out so many times continue their ruthless politics and favouring sycophants & insiders!!" the fan wrote.

Just love the way you tweet about yesteryear superstars and veterans from whom we should take inspiration! Rather than making movie mafia our role model who even after being called out so many times continue their ruthless politics and favouring sycophants & insiders!! — Satyavrat (@Satyavrat_Hind) April 16, 2021





However, one Twitter user made a reference to her earlier tweets and wrote, "You forgot to mention that you're a Babbar Sherni." Another one replied, "But he is not as good as you are. Right?"

A screenshot of her post.

Twitter was flooded with posts for Charlie Chaplin's birth anniversary on Friday. Many shared clips of his movie performances. Some wrote that there would not be a better artist ever.

Charles Spencer Chaplin was born in London in 1889. His father, Charles Chaplin Sr, was a vocalist and actor, and his mother Hannah Chaplin was a singer-actor who worked in the light opera. She was also known by her stage name, Lily Harley. Charlie Chaplin and his brother Sydney Chaplin were left to fend for themselves after their father’s early death, and mother’s unsuccessful career as well as her illness.

132 years ago today, CHARLIE CHAPLIN was born in London. One of the biggest icons in all of cinema, his speech in THE GREAT DICTATOR (1940) is one of the greatest on film. pic.twitter.com/OhdKUjZFNh — All The Right Movies (@right_movies) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana has completed her ambitious biopic, Thalaivi. Based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the film was slated for a theatrical release this month. However, it had to be postponed in wake of the recent surge in coronavirus cases. She also has two action films - Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON