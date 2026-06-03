Kangana Ranaut says distance from Bollywood was ‘crucial’ to play nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: ‘We live in bubble’

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut is all set to essay the role of a nurse at Cama Hospital in her upcoming movie Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. During the trailer launch event on Tuesday, Kangana revealed how it was important for her to maintain distance from Bollywood to ace this role. She further spoke about the importance of staying connected to real life and said her experience as a politician allowed her to interact with ordinary people and better understand the character she was portraying.

Kangana Ranaut says she maintained distance from film industry for her role in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

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Talking about the preparations for playing the role of a nurse in the movie, Kangana said, "We live in a bubble and are so far away from reality. That’s why when I entered the life of this character, I realised how crucial it was for me to maintain some distance from the film industry. As a politician, I got the chance to mingle with a lot of common people in the last couple of years. I may consider myself a great actor, but I’d be so incompetent in this role if I’m not in touch with reality

She added, "You can live in your bubble, gulp down a protein shake, and hit the gym every morning, but you can’t figure out how an actual life is lived. I come from a middle-class background, but still it’s been a long time since I’ve been in the film industry, since I debuted as a teenager. I wanted to do a kadi tapasya by playing this part."

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{{^usCountry}} She described the nurse's daily routine of waking up at 4 am every day, filling water for her family and taking a local train to work. She added that the nurses, despite facing constant reprimands throughout the day and carrying out difficult tasks such as cleaning patients' excreta, return home with a smile on their faces. Kangana said witnessing such resilience made her feel very small in comparison. About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She described the nurse's daily routine of waking up at 4 am every day, filling water for her family and taking a local train to work. She added that the nurses, despite facing constant reprimands throughout the day and carrying out difficult tasks such as cleaning patients' excreta, return home with a smile on their faces. Kangana said witnessing such resilience made her feel very small in comparison. About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells the story of 'unseen heroes', the hospital workers who protected 400 patients during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai's Cama and Albless hospital. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar and others in key roles. The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday and received positive reactions from the audience, with many expressing excitement for the film. Based on true events, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells the story of 'unseen heroes', the hospital workers who protected 400 patients during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai's Cama and Albless hospital. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar and others in key roles. The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday and received positive reactions from the audience, with many expressing excitement for the film. Based on true events, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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