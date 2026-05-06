Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata release date out: Kangana Ranaut unveils ‘untold story of India’s real heroes’

On Wednesday, Kangana took to Instagram and unveiled the poster of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The poster features striking headlines such as “Mumbai under attack” and “Hospitals in Mumbai on high alert”. It also depicts hospital staff hiding from attackers while simultaneously saving lives. Sharing the poster, she captioned, “Extraordinary story of ordinary people! The story of the night, when humanity stood taller than fear. When responsibility became sacrifice. When unity became duty. And courage saved lives. The untold story of India’s real heroes.”

After Emergency, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut is set to return with another political drama. The actor recently announced her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, along with its release date. Sharing the first poster on social media, Kangana revealed that the film will shine a light on the untold stories of India’s real heroes.

The film, inspired by true events, stars Kangana Ranaut and narrates the story of “the night when humanity stood taller than fear, and responsibility became an act of courage. While terror claimed lives outside, inside Cama Hospital, 400 lives were saved.” It chronicles the real-life bravery of hospital staff, including nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security personnel and administrative workers, people from every layer of the hospital ecosystem, who stood firm in the face of armed violence and ensured that humanity and the spirit of Bharat prevailed.

Reflecting on the film, Kangana said, “We usually celebrate big, dramatic acts of heroism, but real courage is much quieter, it steps in, stays back, and does what needs to be done. Bharat Bhagya Vidhata tells an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity, of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself. This is desh bhakti in its truest sense, where duty turns into action. I feel proud to be part of a story that pays tribute to those who held the city together in its toughest moments, and I’m excited for audiences to watch it on the big screen on 12th June.”

Writer-director Manoj Tapadia added, “On June 12, audiences will witness a tense, emotional, and deeply human thriller. But at its core, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is about something much larger than terror, it is about the triumph of courage over fear, compassion over chaos, and sacrifice in the face of danger. It tells the story of ordinary people, especially women, who made extraordinary life-and-death choices when it mattered most. For me, this film is about honouring the unsung heroes who remind us that true bravery often comes from the most unexpected places.”