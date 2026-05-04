Kangana Ranaut clears rumours about agreeing to marry Rahul Gandhi: ‘Shame on those spreading fake news’

Known for her outspoken nature and for always speaking her mind, BJP Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut has once again set the record straight, calling out fake comments made against her while hitting back at trolls. After fabricated remarks involving her and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were circulated online, the actor-turned-politician criticised the derogatory narrative and highlighted the larger issue of the lack of respect for women. Kangana Ranaut slams trolls over false defamatory allegations about Rahul Gandhi. (ANI; AFP) Also Read | Kangana Ranaut remembers 1st portfolio that got her debut role in Gangster as she completes 20 years in Bollywood On May 3, a meme page on Instagram circulated a false claim alleging that Kangana Ranaut had agreed to marry Rahul Gandhi if he joined the BJP, following Raghav Chadha’s exit from the Aam Aadmi Party and subsequent switch. Calling out these baseless claims, Ranaut took to her Instagram stories on May 4 to set the record straight. False claims about Kangana Ranaut and Rahul Gandhi A meme page called Naughty World on Instagram shared an image of Ranaut and Gandhi, overlaid with the text: “Agar Rahul Gandhi BJP join krenge toh mein unse shaadi karne ke liye tayar hoon” (“If Rahul Gandhi joins the BJP, then I am ready to marry him”). The unverified claim quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking debates, memes, and mixed reactions among users online.

The post’s caption read, “Kangana Ranaut has once again grabbed attention online with a bold and slightly unexpected remark. She reportedly said she would "marry" Rahul Gandhi if he joins the BJP and the internet instantly lit up. The comment quickly went viral across social media, with people debating whether it was sarcasm, a political dig, or just classic Kangana-style drama. Known for her outspoken views, Kangana often takes sharp jabs at opposition leaders, and this time was no different.” No credible source or verified interview from either parties has emerged to substantiate the alleged statement so far. As the post gained traction, social media users responded sharply – while some ridiculed the rumour, others came forward in Ranaut’s defence. One comment on X read, “Feels like someone’s PR is targeting #KanganaRanaut – she never said those things, yet fake quotes about #RahulGandhi are being pushed by some media pages. Totally false. Shame,” while others expressed surprise and confusion over the viral claim. Kangana Ranaut bites back at false claims On May 4, Kangana reshared the meme post on her Instagram stories, firmly debunking the claims and setting the record straight. In a strongly worded response, she called out the blatant misinformation while also highlighting the lack of dignity and respect afforded to women – even in political discourse.

Kangana Ranaut's response to the unverified viral claims. (Instagram)