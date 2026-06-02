Kangana Ranaut reacts to FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row: ‘Jab apki haisiyat badti toh dushman bhi badte hain’

(Translation: I want to say that when a person has more status, their enemies also grow. It is not possible that with more status there will no enemies. Then Ranveer must also wonder how much he has grown today that he has so many enemies! That's alright, when we move ahead in life, then there are many obstacles. I have faced a lot and still I am doing well. It does not matter)

Kangana was present at the trailer launch of her upcoming release, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata , on Tuesday. During the event, when she was asked to comment on Ranveer Singh's ban, she replied, “You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody! (smiles) Toh main ye kehna chahungi ki jab aapki haisiyat badti hain toh aapke dushman bhi badte hain. Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhey aur dushman na badhe. Toh aaj Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat ki unke itne dushman hain! Toh achcha hain… zindagi mein jab aap aagey badhte hain toh kai tarah ke obstacles aatey hain you can't have a smooth walk always. Toh mere saath toh itna hua hain toh look, today I am doing well. Meri bhi achchi gaadi chal hi rahi hain. Toh okay kuch nahi farak padta, everything is going to be fine eventually.”

The drama surrounding Ranveer Singh ’s sudden exit from Don 3 shows no signs of slowing down, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) tightening its stand against the actor. Now, actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has shared her comments on Ranveer Singh amid the controversy surrounding his exit from Don 3 .

About Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 dispute After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. There was also talk of Farhan replacing Ranveer with Hrithik Roshan, which the actor later dismissed.

The FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan Akhtar approached them regarding the Don 3 dispute in April.

Following this, Ranveer’s spokesperson issued a statement addressing the dispute on his behalf. It read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.” The spokesperson further added that Ranveer does not wish to comment on the matter any further.

Meanwhile, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Kangana Ranaut under Manikarnika Films and Pen Studios. It is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12.