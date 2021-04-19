Kangana Ranaut says her parents had 'raging affair', lied about arranged marriage: 'Papa saw mom at bus stand'

On her parents' wedding anniversary, actor Kangana Ranaut has shared an old photo of them together, and said that growing up, she was made to believe that they had an arranged marriage, when in fact they had a 'raging affair'.

Kangana also wrote that her father's initial proposal was 'rejected' by her grandfather, because her father had a 'bad reputation'.

Sharing the black-and-white image, Kangana wrote, "Today is the wedding anniversary of my parents, growing up they lied to us that it was a conventional arranged marriage it’s only much later nani told us they had a raging affair, papa saw mom at a bus stand returning from college,took that bus every day till she noticed him."

She continued, "When papa sent proposal Nana ji brutally rejected cos papa didn’t have good reputation, Nana had selected a groom with government job for mom, she was his favourite and lovingly called her Guddi, but mom fought all odds and convinced Nana,thanks for that, happy anniversary."

Kangana has often spoken about her parents, and how they were against the idea of her pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. She said that she would often clash with her father because he wanted her to become 'the best doctor in the world'. She recalled in a tweet that she stopped him from trying to slap her, and 'famously' told him, "If you slap me I will slap you back."

On another occasion, she said that she was an 'unwanted girl child' but her parents weren't too bothered because she 'very beautiful and it wouldn't be difficult to marry her off. Kangana has two siblings, sister Rangoli and brother Aksht.