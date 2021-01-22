Kangana Ranaut says ‘need no validation’ on winning best actress poll, reminds fans of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘mistake'

Kangana Ranaut is not interested in any accolades, as she feels that accepting such validation would give the Bollywood mafia ‘power’ over her. She was responding to a poll which declared her as the best actress of 2020 for her performance in Panga.

According to Kangana, the late Sushant Singh Rajput made the ‘mistake’ of seeking appreciation, which made the ‘mafia’ put a ‘price tag’ on him. She said that she is quite aware of her worth and will not let someone else define it.

“I need no validation of polls or juries anymore, when we give them power over us then only mafia gives them price tag, Sushant made this mistake he let them decide who he was, remember if you don’t know who you are the world will tell you, I know who I am so thanks but no thanks,” she wrote on Twitter.

On Sushant’s birth anniversary on Thursday, Kangana remembered him and expressed regret that she did not stand up for him when he was ‘bullied’ by the ‘movie mafia’. Sharing pictures of him, she wrote on Twitter, “Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish … Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay.”

“Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don’t let anyone tell you that you arnt good enough, don’t trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay,” she wrote in another tweet.

Currently, Kangana is filming action-thriller Dhaakad in Bhopal, in which she plays a spy. The film, directed by Razneesh Ghai, also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.