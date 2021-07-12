Kangana Ranaut says no release date has been finalised for Thalaivi: 'Please refrain from rumours'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, urged everyone not to pay heed to rumours related to her upcoming film Thalaivi, which revolves around the life of late politician J Jayalalithaa.

She also informed people that the team has not announced any release date of Thalaivi yet.

"No release date has been finalised for Thalaivi yet, please refrain from rumours. We will release the film as and when cinemas open all across the country. Thanks," Kangana Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Story.

Thalaivi will be a Tamil-Hindi bilingual film.

Directed by AL Vijay, the multi-lingual film was earlier scheduled for a release on April 23, 2021, but it got postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Actors Arvind Swami and Bhayashree among others are also a part of the upcoming film. Kangana, meanwhile, is currently busy shooting for Dhaakad in Budapest.