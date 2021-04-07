Kangana Ranaut says she's got secret calls from Akshay Kumar and others, praising Thalaivi; slams 'movie mafia terror'

Actor Kangana Ranaut late on Wednesday tweeted that she has been getting secret calls and messages from many big stars praising her work in Thalaivi. She named Akshay Kumar as one of them.

Replying to a tweet praising her work, she wrote: "Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble,I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror." Scriptwriter Aniruddha Guha had written: "Kangana Ranaut is an exceptional, once-in-a-generation actor."

"Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win," she added.

On her birthday in March, the trailer of Thalaivi had been unveiled. The film chronicles the life and times of actor-politician J Jayalalithaa. Kangana had won all-round praise for the trailer. While directors like Ram Gopal Varma and Hansal Mehta and Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni had praised her, most of Bollywood had been quiet.

Kangana had recently shared an old throwback video, showing her praising Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt in the past and rued how they never returned the favour. She had said: "There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard."

Kangana has also been busy shooting for her films Dhaakad and Tejas. She was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019.