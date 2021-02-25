Kangana Ranaut says she’s only actress since Sridevi to do comedy, was 'stuck in edgy roles' before Tanu Weds Manu

Marking the 10 years of her landmark film, Tanu Weds Manu, Kangana Ranaut has said the film opened new avenues for her in acting. She also said that after the movie, she became the first female actor, after late Sridevi, to have done comedy in Hindi films. Released in 2011, the film had a sequel in 2015 which featured Kangana in a double role.

She wrote, "I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu."

"Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won’t,all destiny, glad my destiny has you," she added.

R Madhavan, who featured in both Tanu Weds films, also thanked the makers for the movie, calling it a piece of history. "@aanandlrai @KanganaTeam @vikramix @Viacom18Studios Thank YOU ALL SOO SOO MUCH for this awesome piece of history .. Will cherish this for the rest of my life . handsFolded hands#10yearsoftanuwedsmanu," he tweeted.

Talking about the film marking 10th year, director Anand L Rai told Hindustan Times, “It feels very nice to reach this milestone and I’m thankful that I was allowed to tell this story so honestly and so well. This film is something that gave me my identity in Bollywood, you know. This film brought the honesty through me in the story. It’s a great feeling to be associated with a story like this and to receive so much love from the audience."

Also read: Vindu Dara Singh posts an emotional note for Rakhi's mom as she battles cancer

Recently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, Kangana is now working on an action film, Dhaakad. She is also gearing up for the release of her ambitious biopic, Thalaivi slated for release this April.