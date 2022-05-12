Kangana Ranaut says Thor wielding Mjolnir 'can be compared to Hanuman', Avengers are inspired by Mahabharat, Vedas

Kangana Ranaut has said that the Avenger franchise is inspired by the Indian mythological epic, Mahabharat, and the Hindu religious text, the Vedas. She also compared Thor wielding his hammer Mjolnir, with Hanuman holding his gada. (Also read: Dhaakad song She's On Fire: Badshah calls Kangana Ranaut ‘Tarantino’s 10th film')

Kangana will soon be seen in the action movie Dhaakad that is being touted as India's first woman-led spy thriller. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film will release in the theatres on May 20.

In an interview with ETimes, Kangana was asked if she'd choose the Indian mythological approach or the Hollywood style of essaying the role of a superhero. She said, "I would definitely adopt the Indian approach. I feel the West borrows from our mythology a lot. When I look at their superheroes like Iron Man, I feel his armour can be related to Karna's armour from Mahabharata. Thor wielding the hammer can be compared to Hanumanji and his gada (mace). I felt that The Avengers was also inspired by the Mahabharata."

She added, "Their visual perspective is different, but the origins of these superhero stories are hugely inspired by our Vedas. They acknowledge this fact, too. Likewise, I would also want to do something original and why be limited to a via inspiration from the West."

Talking about the India-connect of Hollywood movies, producer Peter Radar (produced documentaries such as Alive and Kicking, he also directed Hired to Kill) had told The Guardian in 2014, “Look at the first Matrix movie. It’s a yogic movie. It says that this world is an illusion. It’s about maya – that if we can cut through the illusions and connect with something larger we can do all sorts of things. Neo achieves the abilities of the advanced yogis [Paramahansa] Yogananda (Peter's directorial) described, who can defy the laws of normal reality. A lot of people know that if we quieten down we can tap into a deeper power. And the movies that tap into that, like Star Wars and Interstellar, are hugely popular."

Kangana has also ventured into production under her own banner. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tiku Weds Sheru is all set to release soon. Other upcoming projects under Kangana's production include Emergency and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. As an actor, she will be seen in Tejas and The Incarnation: Sita.

