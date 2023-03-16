Kangana Ranaut says Wikipedia is ‘hijacked by leftists' as it gets her birthday wrong

Actor Kangana Ranaut issued a statement after alleging that Wikipedia ‘warped' information about her, including her birthday and background. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kangana clarified that her birthday is on March 23 and not March 20. She also added that Wikipedia is 'totally wrong and misleading'. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut has message for those shocked by her praise for Deepika Padukone)

Kangana wrote, "Wikipedia is totally hijacked by leftists, most of the information about me like my birthday or my height or background is totally wrong ... no matter how much we try to rectify it, it's warped again...Anyway many radio channels, fans clubs, and well wishers start to send birthday greetings on 20th March…."

She also said, "I don't mind but honestly many are confused because Wikipedia says my birthday is on 20th March and I celebrate on 23rd March, my birthday is on 23rd March ... please don't go back Wikipedia it's totally wrong and misleading information there, thanks (folded hands emoji)."

Kangana will celebrate her 36th birthday next week. Last year, the actor gave her fans glimpses inside her 35th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kangana said that she visited the Vaishno Devi Temple. The actor visited the holy shrine with her sister Rangoli Chandel. She also shared some pictures after taking blessings from the deity.

She captioned the post, "Today on the occasion of my birthday day …. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

Fans will see Kangana in the upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2 opposite Raghava Lawrence. Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. In the upcoming months, audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline.