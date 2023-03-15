Kangana Ranaut has message for those shocked by her praise for Deepika Padukone

After a few people got confused by her praise for Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut has made another tweet about the actor. After Deepika Padukone's Oscars appearance, Kangana has praised the actor for looking beautiful on stage and representing India with grace. This came after Kangana had previously criticised Deepika for her work in mental health awareness, called her film Gehraiyaan ‘trash’ and more. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan a bad movie)

Taking to Twitter, Kangana addressed those shocked by her tweet. “All those acting shocked that I praised DP, don’t overthink, I am a very simple person I just follow Krishna/Dharma n he says kisi ko undeserving credit dena anachar hai lekin kisi ko deserving credit na dena usse bada anachar/paap hai (Giving credit to someone undeserving is bad but not giving credit someone deserving is worse), bollywoodias may have failed but I haven’t,” she wrote.

People on Twitter reacted to her saying, “Yess exactly. if wrong is wrong then right is right and it's our duty if someone is doing great work we must give them their credit no matter who is that person is.” Another wrote, “Kangana has always praised Bollywood actors and actresses when they have done good work but Bollywood actors still ignore her because of fear of losing work.”

In her original message, Kangana had written, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best (red heart and national flag emojis)."

On Monday, Deepika presented RRR's Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage. She won praise from all quarters for her graceful presentation and for looking beautiful in her Louis Vuitton gown. She said on stage, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

