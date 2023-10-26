Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings from Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Watch video

Kangana Ranaut paid a visit to the birth place of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and sought blessings from Ram Lalla, as the God is fondly referred to in the temple. She visited the temple just days ahead of the release of her upcoming film, Tejas. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut meets Israel ambassador, extends support amid crisis)

Kangana at Ram's birthplace

Kangana Ranaut visits the Ram temple ahead of the release of Tejas.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Kangana can be seen being honoured by the temple priest with a red scarf as she seeks blessings from Ram Lalla.

Kangana also spoke to the media in Ayodhya, and an ANI report quoted her as saying, "What the Vatican City is to Christians, the Ram Temple of Ayodhya will become the biggest place of holy pilgrimage for Hindus. We will see it become such a grand temple, something that the Hindus have wished for since centuries. It will become a grand symbol of our country and a beautiful link to Sanatan culture in the world."

Tejas and Ram Janmabhoomi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Revealing that the temple plays a "pivotal role in Tejas", Kangana said, "The temple also plays an important role in our film Tejas. The film is based on the Indian Air Force and we have come here (to seek blessings ahead of the release)."

The actor also shared pictures of her visit to the temple on her Instagram page. Kangana can be seen praying at the temple, seeking blessings, and roaming around in the premises in the images that she shared online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posting the pictures on social media, she wrote, "Come, my dear Ram! I am a devotee of Lord Vishnu and am blessed to have been able to visit the birthplace of the divine, great warrior, saint ruler, the best of gentlemen Shri Ram. The birthplace of Ram holds a special space in my upcoming film Tejas so I felt like visiting this place. I am blessed. My dear Ram!"

Kangana at Delhi's Ramlila

Kangana was recently in the national capital where she became the first woman to set Raavan's effigy on fire at Delhi's famous Lav Kush Ramlila at the Red Fort.

More about Tejas

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas features Kangana in the role of an Air Force pilot. The film also features Anshul Chauhan and Veenah Nair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON