Kangana Ranaut shares moments from her Haridwar trip, fans call her ‘beautiful’. Watch

Kangana Ranaut gave fans a glimpse of an evening at Haridwar with her latest Instagram post. The actor recently visited Kedarnath to offer prayers and has been sharing pictures from the trip on her social media. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says ban on The Kerala Story by some states is not correct: ‘Film was approved by censor board’)

An evening in Haridwar

Kangana Ranaut shared a snippet from her Haridwar trip on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana took to her Instagram to share a reel which saw her enjoying the calm and serene atmosphere of Haridwar. Composed of candid moments, the small clip saw Kangana sit near the Ganga river and smile at the camera. She also touched the water of the Ganges and sat by the ghat. Kangana looked radiant in traditional wear, pairing a printed black salwar with a blue dupatta. She posted the reel with a small caption, which read: "An evening in Haridwar…. (heart emoticon)"

Fan reactions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans reacted to the reel posted by the actor and reacted to the comments. "Looking so so so beautiful," said one fan. Another wrote, "Wow queen (red heart emoticons)" A comment also read, "Can't wait to see you in Emergency." referring to her upcoming directorial venture where she essays the role of the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Snippets from Kangana's Haridwar trip

Earlier this month, Kangana had visited Haridwar and had shared her glimpses from her trip as she took part in Ganga Aarti. The actor shared a picture on her Instagram Stories where she wrote that she received a rudraksh thread from a monk. She wrote, "Maharaj ji ne mujhe rudraksh maala bhet ki (Maharaj ji gifted me rudraksh neckpiece)..." Kangana was also seen praying inside a temple as she wore a grey shawl over her saree.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2, which is helmed by P Vasu. In the film, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency, which also marks her first solo directorial film. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Kangana also has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.