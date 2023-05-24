Kangana Ranaut says ban on The Kerala Story by some states is not correct: 'Film was approved by censor board'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday visited a temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar to seek blessings. During her visit, she reacted to the ongoing controversy around Adah Sharma-starrer, The Kerala Story. When asked about the ban on the movie, the actor said, when a film is approved by the censor board, it should not be opposed. Also read: Shabana Azmi says people calling for ban on The Kerala Story 'as wrong as those’ who wanted to ban Laal Singh Chaddha Kangana Ranaut slams ban on The Kerala Story by some states.

The Kerala Story has been facing criticism after its trailer had earlier claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. This claim had triggered political debate and many questioned the veracity of the claim. The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead role, along with actors Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The movie has so far grossed over ₹200 crore at the domestic box office. Now, Kangana has spoken about the film and people's reaction to it.

Kangana's reaction

"Banning a film, which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amounts to insulting the constitution. The ban on The Kerala Story by some states is not correct," Kangana told reporters in Haridwar, adding, "When a film is approved by the censor board, which is a government body, then it should not be opposed."

Kangana also said that any film working well was good news for the industry. She said, "When a film like The Kerala Story is made, people's complaint is redressed... Such films help the film industry. The films, which people like to watch and appreciate, only benefit the film industry. People always have complaints with the Bollywood film industry, as the kind of films they want to watch, such films are not made and once these films are created, they are appreciated by a mass audience."

Controversy around The Kerala Story

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story has been in news for alleging that women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group ISIS. The West Bengal government had imposed a ban on the film on May 8, apprehending tensions among different communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had also decided to stop its screening, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

On May 18, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers. The apex court also directed the makers of The Kerala Story to give a proper disclaimer regarding the unsubstantiated figure '32,000' mentioned in the film.

Kangana's first solo directorial film Emergency is expected to be released soon. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas in which she will portray the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Moreover, Kangana will be seen in Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu. Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the hit Tamil horror-comedy Chandramukhi (2005), which had featured Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

With ANI inputs

