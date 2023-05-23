Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Kedarnath temple, greets hundreds of fans outside shrine with folded hands. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar travelled to Uttarakhand to offer prayers and seek blessing at the Kedarnath temple. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor was seen walking towards the entrance of the temple along with his security team. Many fans were seen crowding around him to click pictures with the actor. (Also Read | Raveena Tandon says she is friends with Akshay Kumar, adds 'You need to respect everyone's journey and move on') Akshay Kumar visited the Kedarnath temple recently.

The video was posted with the caption, "Actor Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar ) visited the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand today. He is shooting in Dehradun these days." For the temple visit, Akshay wore a black T-shirt and matching pants.

In another video, shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, the actor was seen talking to a few people inside the complex after darshan. He also had yellow and red colours smeared on his forehead. After exiting the temple, Akshay greeted his fans with folded hands. People were heard cheering and chanting as the actor emerged from the temple. ANI tweeted the video with the caption, "#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited Baba Kedarnath temple today and offered prayers."

Earlier, Akshay shared a picture of the Kedarnath temple on his Instagram account. He captioned the post in Hindi, "Jai Baba Bholenath (Hail Lord Bholenath)." He also added the song Har Har Shambhu Shiv Mahadeva as the background music.

Akshay's trip comes days after he unveiled his song Kya Loge Tum, sung by B Praak. The song has been picturised on Akshay and Amyra Dastur. Previously Akshay and B Praak collaborated for the song Filhaal and Filhaal 2 which received massive responses from the fans.

Fans will see Akshay in OMG: Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He will be seen with Tiger Shroff in the film which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid next year.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ film. The producers of the film are Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film has been shot in various locations across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

