Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut shares note on turning 34, feeling at ease with her sexuality and being at peak of her career
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shares note on turning 34, feeling at ease with her sexuality and being at peak of her career

On her 34th birthday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a long note on what she has achieved in life. She talked about being confident of her body and proud of her acting career.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut celebrates her birthday on Tuesday.

Kangana Ranaut is proud of turning 34. The actor, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, took to Twitter to share a long note with her fans, speaking about how she is more confident than before and proud of the career she has made for herself.

"They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains, mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname.They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go," she wrote. "Today I turned 34, they never told me, I will be at the peak of my career at 34, I will be celebrated for my art and my experience will be valued and my age or marital status would mean nothing to anyone, I feel like a super human loaded with exceptional experience about skills."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kareena Kapoor asks paps to 'move back' as she makes her way to the car, watch

Randhir Kapoor misses 'darling brothers' Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor

Suhana Khan takes over New York with her friends in stunning outfit

Shahid Kapoor congratulates Jersey team for National award win

Kangana added that she feels much more at ease with her body. "I find certain ease with my body does not matter if I am too fat/too skinny,I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality, I don’t get flustered with pimples or periods and no one has the power to make me feel bad about myself, they never told me," she said.

"Fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth," she added.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor asks paparazzi to 'move back' in attempt to maintain social distancing. Watch

It is an eventful birthday for Kangana who won her fourth National Award for acting on Monday. She was named best actress for her roles in Manikarnika and Panga at the 67th National Film Awards.

Also on Tuesday, the actor will launch the trailer of her upcoming film, Thalaivi. A mega-budget drama, the film is a biopic on late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut

Related Stories

bollywood

Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Here's how her soured relationship with her father has now healed

PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:14 AM IST
bollywood

From Kangana Ranaut's 'massive transformation alert' to feuds with Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna; 5 times she made headlines

UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:37 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP