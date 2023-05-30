Kangana Ranaut shares video of filthy Mount Everest base camp, says 'save the world from humans'

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut posted a video of the Himalayas showing the base camp at Mount Everest ruined with lots of trash. The actor stated that humans who thought themselves as God's favourites needed a reality check as the video demonstrated that they left 'their smelly, stinky, filthy footprints everywhere' and disrespected nature. Twitter users also agreed with Kangana's viewpoint on this issue. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams girl for wearing shorts to temple, shares her own experience: ‘I wasn’t allowed in Vatican’

Trash left behind by trekkers

Kangana Ranaut spoke out about the dirty conditions left by trekkers at Mount Everest on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Twitter, the actor reposted a short clip of the Mount Everest base camp with lots of trash littered outside the tents. The video was captioned, "Shut down the Everest tours or fix this. Unacceptable scene near the top." Kangana also wrote, "Whoever thinks human is God’s favourite needs a reality check, look at this scene you would realise human is probably God’s least favourite, they tend to leave their smelly, stinky, filthy footprints everywhere…. Save the world from humans please …"

Fans also shared her sentiments

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter users agreed with the actor as they commended her for pointing this out. One Twitter user shared, "For a fact, we humans need to understand that We don't conserve nature.. The Nature conserves us!" Another stated, "if you go you should have to pay an extra $20,000 dollars just to hire clean up crews." Yet another Twitter user said, "not everyone can think to climb Everest .. its only for elite rich people .. its not every human but some who think they have more resources than others to waste."

Kangana's upcoming projects

The actor was last seen in the spy action film Dhaakad in 2022. It performed poorly at the box office. She is awaiting the release of the film Tejas in which she plays a pilot in the Indian Air Force. Kangana is making her debut as producer with the upcoming Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She has also completed the film Emergency in which she plays the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She is also director and producer on the project. Kangana also finished filming for the Tamil sequel Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu and co-starring Raghava Lawrence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON