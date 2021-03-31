Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut showers praise on Sanya Malhotra: ‘You deserve everything and much more’
Kangana Ranaut showers praise on Sanya Malhotra: ‘You deserve everything and much more’

Kangana Ranaut said that she was happy about the fact that people were recognising Sanya Malhotra's talent. She added Sanya was deserving of all the success coming her way and 'much more'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut showered praise on Sanya Malhotra and called her talented.

Kangana Ranaut heaped praise on Sanya Malhotra in a fresh tweet, calling her talented and deserving. Kangana also gave a shout-out to Sanya’s new release, Pagglait, and said that she heard that the film is ‘doing amazingly well’.

“She is soooo good .... I am gald people are recognising her talent, I heard #PagglaitOnNetflix is doing amazingly well... so happy for you Sanya you deserve everything and much more ... lots of love to you,” Kangana wrote, retweeting one of Sanya’s magazine covers. “Thank you so much. It really means a lot,” she replied, adding heart and puppy dog eyes emojis.

Fans, in their replies, agreed with Kangana. “Omg Kangu I luv u. Sanya is a definetely good good good actress. Her choices are mindblowing. Two awesome personalities of bollywood. Its big happy to see ur support towards her,” one wrote. “Yeayyy!! Our Queen only appreciates fine talent and never mediocrity! Love it! And yes, I agree! Sanya is really good,” another wrote.

Sanya made her Bollywood debut with Dangal in 2016, in which she played wrestler Babita Kumari Phogat. She went on to star in films such as Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Photograph and Ludo.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sanya talked about making it in the film industry without any connections. “Dangal is one of the biggest examples. Both Fatima (Sana Shaikh) and I have no connection to the industry but we did get the roles on the basis of our auditions and how we performed in them,” she said, adding that nepotism exists in other professions as well. She further said that good performances must be celebrated and the right credit must be given.

Sanya will be seen next in the Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, opposite Abhimanyu Dassani. She also has Love Hostel, a crime-thriller co-starring Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol, in the pipeline.

