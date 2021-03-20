IND USA
Actor Kangana Ranaut at an event. (HT FILE)
Kangana Ranaut responds to Twitter user who questioned her about understanding atheism as a kid, credits grandfather

  • Actor Kangana Ranaut responded to a Twitter user who wondered how she was able to understand the concept of atheism as a child. Here's what she said.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut in a series of tweets wrote about growing up as an atheist, mostly because of her grandfather, who was a man of science.

Responding to a tweet detailing the concept of 'kundalini', Kangana wrote that 'growing up', she was 'an atheist and studying science'. It was 'kundalini' that encouraged her 'to do experiments with various science of 4 Yogas'.

When one person asked her how she understood the concept of 'atheism' Kangana replied, "My grandfather was an atheist he engraved the concept in my mind, he was highly educated and successful person, a man of sharp intellect he debated with many against God and religion, he encouraged people to take up science somehow he separated the two, God and Science."


One of Kangana's fans jumped into the conversation and wrote that she didn't need to explain herself to the person, named Jawad Mohammed. Kangana wrote, "I don’t think that, his tweets show he has great concerns about everyone around him, we can’t judge or trust people based on their names, only their karma can guide us..."

Kangana often speaks about her family, and what it was like growing up in Himachal Pradesh. She wrote in a recent tweet that her family was dejected after she was born, as they would have preferred a male child. But because she was "beautiful", they felt marrying her off wouldn't be difficult.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says her family didn't mind her as second daughter as she was 'very beautiful and easy to marry off'

"My birthday month, growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn’t mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won’t be a big burden, they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time," Kangana had written alongside a childhood photo of herself and her sister, Rangoli Chandel.

