Kangana Ranaut shows Bollywood moves at Tejas wrap-up bash amid 'freedom' comment row. See pics

Kangana Ranaut partied the night away with the team of her upcoming film, Tejas on Friday. The actor shared several pictures and videos from the bash on Instagram.

Sharing a close up of her look for the party, Kangana wrote on Instagram, “Tejas wrap party .. By our lovely producers @rsvpmovies .." The actor shared another picture to give a better look at her sequinned bronze dress and wrote, “There is a song ringing in my head … Mere mehboob tujhe meri mohabbat ki kasam ….” She went on to ask her fans for a caption with one more picture of herself. “I always run out of words while forming these captions…Suggestions please…” she wrote.

Kangana decked up in a bronze-tone dress with a thigh-high slit for the party thrown by Tejas' production house RSVP Movies. She was joined by her sister Rangoli Chandel at the do.

Kangana also shared a boomerang video, showing a dance move with one hand around her sister's shoulder and the other around a friend.

Kangana Ranaut dancing at the party.

Tejas stars Kangana in the role of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Kangana is also in news for her controversial comment on India's independence which came just days after the actor was honoured with the Padma Shri. She said that India attained 'real freedom' in 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power and described the country's Independence in 1947 as "bheek", or alms.

Many have criticised the actor for her statement. Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana said, “No one has ever insulted the freedom fighter in such a way. Kangana has said India did not attain independence in 1947, but it was a bheek and the country in a real sense got independence in 2014 (When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office for the first time). India had to fight a freedom struggle to gain freedom from 150 years of slavery. Thousands of people had to sacrifice their everything. Terming the freedom, which was gained over the sacrifice of blood, sweat and tears, a bheek is treason.”

(With ANI inputs)

