Kangana Ranaut shoots an action sequence 'in almost 50 degrees' for Tejas at Jaisalmer, see pic

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday shared a picture from the shoot of her upcoming movie Tejas and captioned it as 'action in almost 50 degrees'. Taking to Twitter, the Queen actor posted a photo showing her ongoing shoot in the desert amid the scorching heat of Jaisalmer.

She tweeted, "Action in almost 50 degrees When the survival instinct kicks in something tells me, I can’t do this but then something I don’t recognise says, eventually this body will be burnt in this same fire what you saving yourself for, give yourself to me,all of you. Ok then, take me."

Earlier she had shared a fun post from the shooting and written, "So lovely to be back with my Tejas crew, they really know how to make you feel loved, thank you Sarvesh Mewara sir Salona Bains Joshi for celebrating my happiness P.S I am telling my director please feed me fruit cake not the chocolate one."

On March 26, the Thalaivi actor headed to Jaisalmer to the remaining portion of Tejas. She had shared her pictures praying in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha, ahead of leaving for Jaisalmer. In the caption, she wrote, "It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone's well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer."

In Tejas, she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer and had recently shared her new look.

Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi, the first trailer of which was released on her brithday. Thalaivi is a biopic based on the life of actor-turned-politician late J Jayalalithaa. Besides this, Kangana also has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Dhaakad in the pipeline. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor will also play the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

The actor recently bagged her fourth National Film Award for the Best Actor (Female) category, for her movies Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

