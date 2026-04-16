Kangana Ranaut shuts down rumours linking her with Chirag Paswan: ‘Romance hota toh aaj humare bachche hotey’

Actor politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to speculations about her equation with Miley Na Miley Hum co-star and fellow politician Chirag Paswan. Back in 2024, the two of them created social media buzz after they were spotted having a light hearted moment in Delhi when they arrived to enter the Parliament. Now, in an interview with ANI, Kangana has talked about their equation and said that there is no romance between them. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut defends Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand: 'She is the top-most actress, she has earned it')

What Kangana said

Kangana Ranaut has clarified about her equation with Chirag Paswan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When asked about all the online chatter about their supposed ‘romance’, Kangana said, “No, no, Chirag is a friend. When I see him, I think of a friend. There's no romance happening, let me be honest. We know each other for like... He did his film with me 10 years ago. Agar romance hota toh aaj humare bachche hotey (If it wasn't then... If it was romance, then today we would have had children).”

She added, "If I wanted to have romance, then it would have happened. It's not happening. You know, like, it's just that... that friendly vibe, you know, which you get from somebody who, who's just kind of your, you know, your type as in like he, he's from also in a way from film industry. So I feel very good around him."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kangana is a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party while Chirag is the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries (since June 2024), and Member of Parliament from Hajipur, Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangana is a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party while Chirag is the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries (since June 2024), and Member of Parliament from Hajipur, Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The two of them worked together in the 2011 romantic drama Miley Na Miley Hum, directed by Tanveer Khan. The film marked Chirag Paswan's debut, with Kangana playing the female lead alongside Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge. Kangana's latest film projects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two of them worked together in the 2011 romantic drama Miley Na Miley Hum, directed by Tanveer Khan. The film marked Chirag Paswan's debut, with Kangana playing the female lead alongside Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge. Kangana's latest film projects {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the film front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, a biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which received mixed reviews and a tepid box-office response. She has resumed work on a new project titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, announced in 2024 and described as a tribute to unsung real‑life heroes, with shooting underway in early January 2026. Additionally, she is set to star in an untitled psychological thriller opposite R Madhavan, marking a reunion of the two actors after a decade, with filming already underway. She is also set to star in the sequel to Queen, for which she received a National Award for Best Actress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the film front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, a biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which received mixed reviews and a tepid box-office response. She has resumed work on a new project titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, announced in 2024 and described as a tribute to unsung real‑life heroes, with shooting underway in early January 2026. Additionally, she is set to star in an untitled psychological thriller opposite R Madhavan, marking a reunion of the two actors after a decade, with filming already underway. She is also set to star in the sequel to Queen, for which she received a National Award for Best Actress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON