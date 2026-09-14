Kangana Ranaut slams Rakhi Sawant for her remark: 'You didn't even get a sweeper’s job'

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Rakhi Sawant’s recent controversial comments about her and actor-politician Smriti Irani. Kangana slammed Rakhi, calling her “unsuccessful and bitter”.

Kangana blasts Rakhi Sawant

Kangana Ranaut slams Rakhi Sawant.

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Slamming Rakhi’s latest remarks, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Not just her but most unsuccessful and bitter people are quick to character lynch successful women to satisfy and justify their jealousy/envy, failures and ego but high time we stop being vulnerable to such frequent, intentional attacks and public character assassination, we must stop feeling humiliated and hurt and stop over explaining ourselves.”

She added, “So yes my loves!! Even you are ready to do everything for success but guess what!! Unfortunately no one needs anything from you, remember, all your favours combined never got you even a sweeper's job even that needs some quality and talent so be rest assured favours or no favours you aren't going anywhere, so sit down watch my reels and keep crying.”

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Kangana Ranaut slams Rakhi Sawant.

{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Rakhi recently received backlash after she made suggestive remarks about Kangana Ranaut, Smriti Irani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘All failed, unwanted people abusing me’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Rakhi recently received backlash after she made suggestive remarks about Kangana Ranaut, Smriti Irani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘All failed, unwanted people abusing me’ {{/usCountry}}

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This isn’t the first time Kangana has slammed Rakhi. Earlier, Rakhi had shared a video criticising Kangana for speaking against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi, calling her a “gutter mouth”. Responding to Rakhi and others who criticised her, Kangana had said, “I see such people every day, whether it is Ashutosh Rana, who says that I bark like a dog; or Sonu Sood, who says that I should learn how to behave. People like Rakhi Sawant, who make all kinds of vulgar comments about my character; and Taapsee Pannu, who keep insulting my parents, my upbringing and my background.”

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She added, “I have only one message for these people. If you haven't achieved even 1% of my success then I am not interested in hearing your opinions on me. All failed, unwanted people abusing me all the time. They just want to latch on to the media, but first become someone like me. Can you? I am not here to listen to you. These hungry people cannot comment on me and I will not listen to them. Enough is enough. Only those who are more successful than me, I will listen to them.”

Rakhi was recently seen in Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent episode with entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, comedian Kushagra Srivastava and The Habitat owner Balraj Ghai. Kangana, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.