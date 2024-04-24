Rakhi Sawant’s track record of broken relationships, from Abhishek Avasthi to Adil Khan Durrani

Queen of controversy, Rakhi Sawant is currently in Dubai. But she is expected to return to India soon as her bail plea has been rejected by the Supreme Court and she has been asked to surrender. This is with regard to the multiple FIRs filed against her by her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani, after she allegedly leaked his explicit video. Well, as we gear up for yet another controversial episode in the Bigg Boss sensation’s life, let’s look back at her failed relationships which made headlines in the past. Rakhi Sawant and her failed love stories

Elesh Parujanwala

Rakhi Sawant with her ex-fiance Elesh Parujanwala

Back in 2009, Rakhi set out to find herself a life partner with the reality show Rakhi Ka Swayamwar. In the end, it was NRI Businessman Elesh Parujanwala who won her heart and the show. The two got engaged in the final episode as the actress was not ready to tie the knot. However, they parted ways after the show. Rakhi later admitted that she got engaged to Elesh for his money

Abhishek Avasthi

Rakhi Sawant and ex-boyfriend Abhishek Avasthi on Nach Baliye

Rakhi was in a serious relationship with choreographer Abhishek Avasthi for over 3 long years. They even participated in Nach Baliye together and emerged as the first runner-ups. However, they had an ugly break-up on Valentine’s Day when Abhishek reached her house with roses and a teddy bear. Rakhi refused to see him and eventually slapped him on camera. Years later Rakhi claimed that Abhishek cheated on her with a friend, but he denied all allegations

Ritesh

Rakhi Sawant locks lips with her ex-husband Ritesh

One of the biggest mysteries of Rakhi’s life was her marriage to Ritesh. It all started when she shared wedding pictures without the groom, leaving all of us confused. For two long years, nobody knew what Rakhi’s husband looked like and many even accused her of lying. Later in Bigg Boss 15, she finally introduced Ritesh to the world. He entered the show with fanfare as a wild card contestant. After the reality show, she learnt that he was married to someone else and also had a child from his first marriage. They later announced their separation and Rakhi revealed that she was not legally married to Ritesh

Adil Khan Durrani

Soon after her separation from Ritesh, Rakhi introduced the paparazzi to her new beau Adil Khan Durrani. They indulged in tonnes of PDA and looked quite happy. Then one fine day Rakhi announced that she had tied the knot with Adil and even shared pictures of their union. Meanwhile, Adil took his own sweet time to accept her as his wife. However, Rakhi later accused him of cheating on her and also filed an FIR against him for domestic violence. They got into a massive legal battle with back-to-back accusations. Currently, Adil is happily married to Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan

Let’s wait and watch what happens in ‘the life of Rakhi Sawant’ when she returns to India.