Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani marries Bigg Boss 12's Somi Khan, shares post. See first pics

Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani has now married Bigg Boss 12's Somi Khan. Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, Adil and Somi shared a joint post announcing the news. They also shared a series of photos. (Also Read | Rakhi Sawant is happy her divorce will be finalised soon: 'Hum azaad hona chahtein hain') Adil Khan Durrani and Somi Khan shared a joint post on Instagram.

Adil and Somi

In the first picture, Adil and Somi Khan smiled at each other while holding their framed marriage certificate. One of the pictures showed Adil gibing a kiss on Somi's forehead. A few photos from their wedding, too, were shared by the couple.

Adil and Somi share post

For the event, Somi wore a red lehenga. Adil wore a cream and golden sherwani and a maroon turban. They gave different poses for the camera. The couple tied the knot on March 3. Sharing the photos, they captioned the post, "Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem. We are overjoyed to announce that by the grace of Allah, we have solemnized our Nikkah in a simple and beautiful ceremony."

“Alhumdullilaah, we are thankful for this blessing and we appreciate our families and friends for their love and support. We are eager to begin our new journey together as husband and wife. Please remember us in your prayers for a blessed married life. JazakAllah Khair. Adil khan durrani Somi Adil khan 03.03.2024 (red heart emojis.”

They also added the hashtags--Adil Somi and Adil ki dulhan. Reacting to the post, Archana Gautam wrote, "Wow, congratulations." Somi's sister Saba Khan said, "My family."

Adil was married to Rakhi

Last year, Rakhi had announced her marriage to Adil. A few weeks later, she filed an FIR against him, accusing him of domestic violence, mishandling funds and torturing her. She also claimed that he cheated on her. Adil was arrested in February last year. After he was granted bail last week, Adil spoke to the media and made many claims against Rakhi.

Rakhi spoke about her divorce

Last year in June, Rakhi Sawant had danced in a red lehenga to dhols outside her home. A video was shared a ETimes where she said, "Yes mera finally divorce horaha hain aur ye meri breakup party hain meri. Log sad hotey hain lekin mein khush hogi (Yes, I'm finally getting divorced and this is my breakup party. People become sad but I'll be happy."

In March last year, Rakhi told the media in Mumbai, “Meri khushi ka raaz? Mera divorce hone waala hai. Hum abhi azaad ho chuke hain (The secret to my happiness? I am getting divorce, I am free now). There are few things in life which one should leave and move on in life.”

Rakhi shared the video on her Instagram. She further said, “Hum Azaad ho jaana chahtein hain, ab use jiske saath shaadi karni hai Kar lene do (I want to be free now. Let him get married to whoever he wants).”

