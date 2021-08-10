Kangana Ranaut steps out for ice cream date with sister Rangoli Chandel and her nephew in Budapest. See pics

Kangana Ranaut has shared photos from a recent outing in Budapest. The actor is shooting for her upcoming action film Dhaakad in Hungary.

Kangana stepped out for some ice cream with her sister Rangoli Chandel and nephew Prithviraj. She wore a grey midi dress with a black belt and a straw hat. Rangoli wore a blue kurta with white pyjamas. All three of them were seen feasting on some sundae ice creams.

Kangana and her family sat at an ice cream parlour in the photos. While Rangoli stared at her son in one picture, another showed Kangana immersed in her phone.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is a spy thriller. In the film, Kangana will essay the role of an officer named Agent Agni. While the actor is wrapping up the shoot in Budapest, the film's first schedule was previously shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Recently, Kangana shared a picture of her character Agni and said that she will continue to live beyond the film.

Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a photo of herself in a fierce avatar. In the picture, she is seen sporting a tattoo on the nape of her neck and staring into the sun, while her hair blew out from her braid.

"As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film.... She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad," she captioned the post.

Kangana will be seen next in Thalaivi, a biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She also has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. Apart from these, she will also play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama Emergency.