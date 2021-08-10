Priyanka Chopra shares pic with 'Aloo and Katty'; reveals how she got Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif on board for Jee Le Zaraa

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback picture with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The three will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which was announced on his first movie, Dil Chahta Hai's 20th anniversary.

Priyanka geotagged the picture at 'Katrina's home' and said that it was clicked in February 2020, a few days before the lockdown. Priyanka had the idea that she wants to make her Bollywood comeback with an all-female film and called up Alia and Katrina to be a part of it.





"Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starters. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!" she wrote.

Priyanka added that only Farhan and Excel Entertainment could have done justice to the movie. "Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!! And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done!"





"This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mold!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling. See you at the movies," she added.

Alia and Katrina also shared the same picture on their pages. Alia wrote, "2 years ago 3 girls came together with 1 dream There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest dream-makers and storytellers in the business @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid And now 50 Zoom calls later. Countless laughs later. With hearts full of love and excitement."

Katrina wrote, "This makes my heart smile. I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always - combine that with a great script, awesome director, and a road trip and a camera and the sky’s the limit."