Gul Panag sees Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu in active politics: 'They have a spine'

Actor Gul Panag has said that she sees Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu having an active political career. Gul also said that she disagrees with a lot of what Kangana says but she ‘has a spine’. (Also read: Gul Panag bagged law degree before Good Bad Girl)

Gul herself is an actor, who has had an active political life. She joined the Aam Aadmi Party a few years ago, and fought the general assembly elections from Chandigarh in 2014. She could not win the polls that year and actor-politician Kirron Kher won the seat.

Speaking with ETimes, Gul said, "I see Kangana definitely being in active politics. I see Taapsee perhaps doing the same. I am not seeing any guys with spunk of late. But hopefully they will find their spine sometime. But these two women have a spine. I don’t agree with everything that Kangana says. I disagree with a lot of what she says, but the woman has a spine. She has a lot of spunk. Taapsee has it too and I won’t be surprised if those two end up in active politics a little later on. Perhaps even Siddharth might get there."

Gul will soon be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the SonyLIV web series Good Bad Girl. Directed by Abhishek Gupta, the show revolves around Maya Ahuja, a lively and quirky girl who has three different stories to tell. The show also features actors Samridhi Dewan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Sheeba Chadha, Aradhya Anjana, Namrata Sheth, Rajendra Sethi and Zain Khan. Good Bad Girl is produced by Vikas Bahl and Anurag Shrivastava and will release on SonyLIV on October 14.

Talking about the show, Gul recently told Hindustan Times, "I was impressed by the story. Typically female-driven stories are presented in one dimensional way—strong women fighting the system. This is different from it.” She had also revealed that she got her law degree only last year, just before being offered the role of a lawyer in Good Bad Girl.

