Kangana Ranaut says terms she has coined 'are now part of pop culture': 'I know the pulse of the audience'

Kangana Ranaut is confident that her next film Emergency, in which she stars as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is going to be a massive success. The actor, who is also making her debut as a solo director with the political drama, said that the film's teaser has also taken the nation by storm after its release on Thursday, July 14. Also Read| Emergency first look: Kangana Ranaut is unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi

Kangana also said that she knows the pulse of the audience, and believes her instinct as a filmmaker is going to pay off. It comes after her last film, Dhaakad, failed to perform well at the box office.

Kangana told ANI, "My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side."

The actor added about her perception of the audience's expectations, "They want to involve themselves much more with the narrative and the narrative should also be focused on them. The Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience. Since the teaser has dropped it's been trending at number 1, it has taken the nation by storm and it is a validation of the fact that this is what people are starved for. It's not that people don't want content, they want to see young filmmakers, new thought process, and refreshing ideas and not the stale typical formula films. I do believe that my instinct as a filmmaker will pay off big time."

Kangana has collaborated with Dhaakad scriptwriter Ritesh Shah on Emergency. She also got renowned prosthetic makeup artist David Malinowski on board to transform her into Indira Gandhi. The teaser suggested that Kangana also worked on her voice modulation to slip into the character. Made under Kangana's production banner-- Manikarnika Films, Emergency is expected to release next year.

