Kangana Ranaut talks about 'raunchy item numbers', shares clip of Madhubala's Aaiye Meharban: This song has everything

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a video of the song Aaiye Meharban featuring the late actor Madhubala and said that seduction has nothing to do with 'vulgarity and raunchy item numbers'. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana re-shared a clip originally posted by a fan account. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut responds to Swara Bhasker's 'item number' barb, calls her 'B-lister sepoy')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the clip, Kangana wrote, "Sensuality and seduction has nothing to do with vulgarity and raunchy item numbers... this song has everything yet there is no objectification of woman and her body parts..."

Kangana re-shared a clip originally posted by a fan account.

Aaiye Meharban is from the 1958 film Howrah Bridge, a crime thriller directed by Shakti Samanta. Apart from Madhubala, the film also stars Ashok Kumar, Om Prakash and KN Singh among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, actor Swara Bhasker had tweeted a video of Kangana performing a song in her 2013 film, Rajjo. Kangana, quote-tweeting a news report had written, "Whenever I impose difficult questions on A listers all B listers come like sepoys, item numbers is essentially a song which isn’t consequential to the plot of the film, uses derogatory language for woman, even when I played a nautch girl I made sure it’s not derogatory for woman."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana also tweeted, "These B grades won’t understand but I said no to item songs of Sanjay Bhansali and Farah Khan also, which made few A listers over night sensations, I sacrificed a lot to be who I am today, back off B grade hyenas if these directors offer you even a passing you will go crawling." The incident took place before Kangana's Twitter account was suspended.

Fans will see Kangana in the period drama Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film marks Kangana's first solo-directorial. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. Kangana will also essay the role of Bengali theatre legend Binodini Dasi, better known as Noti Binodini, in Pradeep Sarkar's film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON