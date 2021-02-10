Kangana Ranaut threatens to quit Twitter; some say 'good riddance', others want to leave with her
- Twitter users were torn after Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday threatened to quit the platform, and move to a competing app instead.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has hinted that she might quit Twitter soon, and move to 'homegrown' app, Koo. Kangana has faced multiple account restrictions recently, and has had certain tweets removed for violating Twitter guidelines. Her sister Rangoli Chandel's account remains permanently suspended for promoting hate speech.
On Wednesday, Kangana, tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, responded to the app's statement on 'blocking orders from the Indian Government'. She wrote, "Tumko banaya kisne hai Chief Justice (Who has made you Chief Justice)? At times you also gang up, then become a bully headmaster? Some times even the unelected member of the parliament. That’s not all at times you even pretend to be Prime Minister. Who are you? Bunch of druggies trying to control us @jack."
She added, "Your time is up @Twitter time to shift to #kooapp will inform everyone soon about my account details there. Absolutely thrilled to experience home grown #kooapp."
Twitter said in its statement, "We will continue to advocate for the right of free expression on behalf of the people we serve. We are exploring options under Indian law — both for Twitter and for the accounts that have been impacted. We remain committed to safeguarding the health of the conversation occurring on Twitter, and strongly believe that the Tweets should flow."
Kangana had previously called Twitter 'China's puppet', even though the service is blocked in China. 'Druggies', in the past, was reserved for her film industry colleagues. Justifying the restrictions imposed on Kangana's account after she called for the 'heads' of the creators of web series Tandav to be taken off, a Twitter spokesperson told NDTV, "We take action on any account that violates the Twitter Rules. We welcome people to freely express themselves on our service, however as outlined in our Abusive Behaviour Policy, you may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so."
Also read: Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana Ranaut's 'arrogant' tweet
People had mixed reactions to Kangana's threat. "To bata kya rahi ho. Jao didi. Twitter se badbu to nahi aegi fr (Why are you telling us? Leave. Twitter will stink less)," one person commented. "Finally thank you. Please get the hell out of here," wrote another. "Mai bhi shift hora hu apke sath (I am also leaving with you)," a Twitter user wrote, offering a contrasting opinion. "Ab toh aana hi padega Koo par (Now I'll have to join Koo)," wrote another.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman defends controversial nude photo: 'I feel this is Indian culture'
- Model-actor Milind Soman has spoken about a controversial nude picture he posted last year, in celebration of his birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana threatens to quit Twitter; some celebrate, others want to leave with her
- Twitter users were torn after Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday threatened to quit the platform, and move to a competing app instead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farah barges in during Shilpa’s ad shoot, accuses her of 'pet pe laat'
- In a funny video, Farah Khan jokingly accused Shilpa Shetty of depriving her of work by doing an ad that she was originally supposed to do. Watch what happened next.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic take son Agastya on his first pool outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's new pic with sister Shaheen, BFF Akansha, Anushka lands on internet
- A new picture of Alia Bhatt, her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt from their Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri shares adorable photo of AbRam in boxing gloves, Malaika gushes over him
- Gauri Khan posted a cute photo of son AbRam wearing boxing gloves and called him '(her) Mike Tyson'. Friends and fans gushed over the adorable picture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalki recalls running to feed baby Sappho at photoshoot weeks after giving birth
- Kalki Koechlin reminisced about what it was like to return to work three weeks after giving birth to daughter Sappho. She shared a gorgeous picture from her photoshoot as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Namrata Shirodkar wishes Mahesh Babu on 16th wedding anniversary
- Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to wish her husband, Mahesh Babu, on their 16th wedding anniversary. He also posted on Instagram to wish her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana's 'arrogant' tweet
- Ishaan Khatter has shared a statement by Meryl Streep, in which the legendary actor spoke about being an ordinary person, after Kangana Ranaut's tweets hailing herself as an extraordinary being.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar 'devastated' on learning of Rajiv Kapoor's death
- Pakistani actor Zeba Bakthiar, who made her film debut with Henna in 1991, was shocked to hear of the death of Rajiv Kapoor, who had produced the film with Randhir Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh has a special gift for Nick Jonas: 'Khaas apne jiju ke liye'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit remembers Rajiv Kapoor with whom she worked in PremGranth
- Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Rajiv Kapoor in PremGranth, fondly recalled the moments they spent together making the film. While Rajiv had directed it, late Rishi Kapoor had been paired with Madhuri in the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani: There’s a place for everyone in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra on dealing with 'Plastic Chopra' tag after botched nose surgery
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has decided to speak about her 'obviously different nose' that the public noticed in the early 2000s. In her memoir, Unfinished, she wrote about having undergone a botched surgery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon shares first look of Jassi from Ganapath, see here
- On Wednesday, the first look of Kriti Sanon's character, Jassi, from Ganapath was unveiled. The action thriller also stars Tiger Shroff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox