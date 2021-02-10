IND USA
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
Kangana Ranaut threatens to quit Twitter; some say 'good riddance', others want to leave with her

  • Twitter users were torn after Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday threatened to quit the platform, and move to a competing app instead.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:04 PM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has hinted that she might quit Twitter soon, and move to 'homegrown' app, Koo. Kangana has faced multiple account restrictions recently, and has had certain tweets removed for violating Twitter guidelines. Her sister Rangoli Chandel's account remains permanently suspended for promoting hate speech.

On Wednesday, Kangana, tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, responded to the app's statement on 'blocking orders from the Indian Government'. She wrote, "Tumko banaya kisne hai Chief Justice (Who has made you Chief Justice)? At times you also gang up, then become a bully headmaster? Some times even the unelected member of the parliament. That’s not all at times you even pretend to be Prime Minister. Who are you? Bunch of druggies trying to control us @jack."

She added, "Your time is up @Twitter time to shift to #kooapp will inform everyone soon about my account details there. Absolutely thrilled to experience home grown #kooapp."

Twitter said in its statement, "We will continue to advocate for the right of free expression on behalf of the people we serve. We are exploring options under Indian law — both for Twitter and for the accounts that have been impacted. We remain committed to safeguarding the health of the conversation occurring on Twitter, and strongly believe that the Tweets should flow."

Kangana had previously called Twitter 'China's puppet', even though the service is blocked in China. 'Druggies', in the past, was reserved for her film industry colleagues. Justifying the restrictions imposed on Kangana's account after she called for the 'heads' of the creators of web series Tandav to be taken off, a Twitter spokesperson told NDTV, "We take action on any account that violates the Twitter Rules. We welcome people to freely express themselves on our service, however as outlined in our Abusive Behaviour Policy, you may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so."

Also read: Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana Ranaut's 'arrogant' tweet

People had mixed reactions to Kangana's threat. "To bata kya rahi ho. Jao didi. Twitter se badbu to nahi aegi fr (Why are you telling us? Leave. Twitter will stink less)," one person commented. "Finally thank you. Please get the hell out of here," wrote another. "Mai bhi shift hora hu apke sath (I am also leaving with you)," a Twitter user wrote, offering a contrasting opinion. "Ab toh aana hi padega Koo par (Now I'll have to join Koo)," wrote another.


